Business and community leaders celebrate National Philanthropy Day

The San Luis Obispo County chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP) celebrated National Philanthropy Day on Thursday with a luncheon at La Lomita Ranch.

More than 200 attendees honored Ann Robinson as Philanthropist of the Year, while local company Trust Automation received the Business Philanthropist of the Year award.

This marks the chapter's 10th anniversary.

Organizers say the event brings together nonprofit leaders, business people, and local philanthropists to celebrate generosity in the community.

"We've got folks from food banks. We've got folks from hospitals, from Cal Poly [and] Cuesta who are all coming together to today, in this moment, just to take a moment to pause and reflect upon that generous spirit here in San Luis Obispo," Cozy Faber, the president of the AFP San Luis Obispo County chapter, said.

The sold-out event brought together nonprofit and business leaders from across the county, and featured keynote speaker Art Taylor, the new CEO of AFP Global.