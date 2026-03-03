Business leaders gather for State of Downtown in San Luis Obispo

Business leaders gathered on Monday evening at La Esquina Taqueria in San Luis Obispo for the "State of Downtown."

The event, hosted by Downtown SLO, made its return after a four-year hiatus. It was formerly known as the Annual Breakfast.

During Monday's address, Downtown SLO officials shared highlights from their 2025 annual report, along with plans for the months ahead.

Downtown SLO CEO Lebren Harris told KSBY ahead of the event that there would be some big announcements revealed during the State of Downtown.

"We have the City of SLO that will be presenting on investments that have been made in the downtown district that are going to be coming to fruition," said Harris.

One major plan announced is that the Cultural Arts Parking Structure will open March 17, and that parking at the $41 million, five-story structure will be free for the first 28 days.

The new parking structure will offer 300 additional spots off Nipomo, Palm, and Monterey Streets.

Officials also announced that Linnea's Cafe won the 2025 Outstanding Business Owner award. Officials said the longtime shop will be taking over the new $6 million food kiosk in the revamped Mission Plaza.