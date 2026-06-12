C.A.R.E.4Paws and Farm Supply Company partner for pet wellness clinics

C.A.R.E.4Paws is expanding its Mobile Community Medicine & Spay/Neuter Outreach Program through a new partnership with Farm Supply Company, bringing monthly pet wellness clinics to each of the retailer's five Central Coast locations.

The first clinic took place on Friday, June 12, at Farm Supply's San Luis Obispo store. Additional clinics follow on June 18 in Arroyo Grande, July 10 in Buellton, July 23 in Santa Maria and July 30 in Paso Robles.

On designated clinic days, C.A.R.E.4Paws will offer walk-in wellness services for dogs and cats from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Services include affordable vaccinations, microchips, flea and deworming treatment, and nail trims. Community members who are able to are encouraged to donate above the suggested fee, supporting a pay-it-forward model that helps pet families facing financial hardship.

The partnership also raises awareness of C.A.R.E.4Paws' broader mobile clinic services for qualifying low-income pet families, which include spay/neuter surgeries, medical exams, treatment of ear, eye and skin conditions, wound care, basic bloodwork, dental procedures and other low-cost or subsidized medical services.

"We are proud to collaborate with organizations that support the wellbeing of both animals and the communities we serve," Farm Supply Chief Executive Officer Michael Mendes said. "This partnership reflects our commitment to helping Central Coast families access the resources they need to care for their pets."

Farm Supply locations will also serve as pet food donation sites for C.A.R.E.4Paws. Customers can donate cat and dog food to support the nonprofit's Companion Pet Assistance program, which distributes several tons of pet food monthly to families experiencing financial hardship across Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.

Farm Supply Company was established in 1950 as a farmer-owned cooperative serving the Central Coast.