C.L. Smith Elementary School achieves 'Lighthouse' status

Students and staff at C.L. Smith Elementary School in San Luis Obispo is celebrating a major achievement.

Officials announced that the school has reached "Lighthouse" status, meaning it now serves as a role model to other institutions looking to become "Leader in Me" schools.

Teachers tell KSBY the new designation means C.L. Smith reinforces leadership in its culture, academics, and teaching practices.

Students and teachers attended a celebration assembly on Friday morning to mark the school's achievement.

“It really took the whole village. It took our families, it took our staff, it took our teachers, it took our students who led the way," Principal Vanessa Parsons said. "I'm just so excited. As a lighthouse, we're just starting. So, I'm super excited to be here and just watch where we go."

Since C.L. Smith Elementary School first started using the "Leader in Me" framework in 2022, teachers say the school has become the only "Lighthouse" school in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties.