CAL FIRE SLO conducts prescribed burns near Highway 1 in San Luis Obispo

Although the fall season is here, wildfires remain a year-round threat on the Central Coast.

For that reason, CAL FIRE San Luis Obispo is partnering with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, California State Parks, and PG&E/Diablo Canyon Fire to conduct a prescribed burn in San Luis Obispo this week.

Crews have been burning about 260 acres of vegetation near Highway 1 between Adobe and Gilardi Roads since Sept. 23.

The burn is reportedly a part of CAL FIRE's ongoing Vegetation Management Program, which aims to enhance fire safety and improve ecosystem health.

CAL FIRE officials tell KSBY the operation is set to conclude on Thursday.

Although smoke may be visible in surrounding areas, authorities are advising residents not to report the fire unless there is an emergency unrelated to the controlled operation.