CAL FIRE SLO declares start of fire season and suspends backyard burning

Due to increasing fire danger, the CAL FIRE San Luis Obispo Unit is declaring the start of fire season and suspending backyard burning.

The suspension takes effect at 8 a.m. on May 4. It prohibits the backyard burning of residential yard debris within all State Responsibility Area lands in San Luis Obispo County.

Officials cite warming temperatures, drying vegetation, and below-normal rainfall as the reasons for the increased fire danger.

The suspension applies to all APCD-issued backyard burn permits and will remain in effect until the end of fire season.

Other types of burning, such as agricultural, range improvement, and hazard reduction, require a valid burn permit from CAL FIRE and the APCD.

These must also comply with LE-5 and LE-7 requirements.

Campfires are still allowed where permitted if they are properly maintained.