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CAL FIRE SLO declares start of fire season and suspends backyard burning

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KSBY News
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Due to increasing fire danger, the CAL FIRE San Luis Obispo Unit is declaring the start of fire season and suspending backyard burning.

The suspension takes effect at 8 a.m. on May 4. It prohibits the backyard burning of residential yard debris within all State Responsibility Area lands in San Luis Obispo County.

Officials cite warming temperatures, drying vegetation, and below-normal rainfall as the reasons for the increased fire danger.

The suspension applies to all APCD-issued backyard burn permits and will remain in effect until the end of fire season.

Other types of burning, such as agricultural, range improvement, and hazard reduction, require a valid burn permit from CAL FIRE and the APCD.

These must also comply with LE-5 and LE-7 requirements.

Campfires are still allowed where permitted if they are properly maintained.

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