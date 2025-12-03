Cal Poly and California State Parks invite community to ‘Tide and Seek’ during Dec. 4-6 King Tides

Cal Poly and California State Parks are launching “Tide and Seek,” a photo game encouraging the community to document this season’s King Tides along the San Luis Obispo County coast.

The effort supports the California King Tides Project, which uses images of the year’s highest tides to visualize future sea-level rise.

Participants will use three provided maps to take photos at highlighted coastal spots. Each upload checks off a location. Individuals or teams can compete for most completed map and best king tide photo, judged by sea-level experts.

Cal Poly

How to participate:



King tides peak around 8:15 a.m. on Dec. 4, 9 a.m. on Dec. 5, and 9:50 a.m. on Dec. 6 (times vary by location).

Visit the Morro Bay Natural History Museum's event booth on Dec. 5 from 8:30-10 a.m., or head to any coastline during high tide.

Safely take photos with location services enabled.

Upload images.

Photos may be added to statewide maps and used in sea-level rise planning and education.

To be eligible for prizes:



Take photos at peak high tide with location data.

Upload them to the King Tides Project website.

Email the collection to SLO_KingTides@office.calpoly.edu .