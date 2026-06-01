Cal Poly baseball advances to first NCAA Super Regional in program history

For the first time in program history, Cal Poly Baseball is headed to the NCAA Super Regionals after a thrilling 5-2 victory over Saint Mary's on Sunday night at UCLA's stadium.

The Mustangs leaned on a strong performance from pitcher Josh Volmerding, who delivered six solid innings to keep Cal Poly in contention. Trailing early, the offense responded when Ryan Tayman launched his 18th home run of the season, tying the game and shifting momentum in the Mustangs' favor.

The decisive moment came later in the game when Gavin Spiridonoff crushed a go-ahead three-run home run, giving Cal Poly the lead for good and sending the Mustang faithful into celebration.

Out of the bullpen, Nick Bonn shut the door with a clutch six-out save, preserving the historic win and securing Cal Poly's place among the final 16 teams in the nation.

With the regional title in hand, Cal Poly now awaits the outcome of the matchup between West Virginia and Kentucky to determine both its Super Regional opponent and the location of the best-of-three series.