Cal Poly Beach Volleyball hits the big screen during premiere of new documentary

On Monday evening, Cal Poly Beach Volleyball took a leap— from the sand to the big screen.

"Kicking Up Sand," produced by Cal Poly supporter Jon Hastings, premiered on Monday at the Fremont Theater in downtown San Luis Obispo.

The documentary is a behind-the-scenes look at the Mustangs' 2025 season, following the team from pre-season practive to the NCAA championship.

Monday night's event kicked off with a red carpet featuring the players and coaches, followed by a Q&A session and a screening of the movie.

KSBY talked with Hastings ahead of the premiere about making the film.

"We were with the team first day of practice in January at dawn, followed them throughout the season, and 'Kicking Up Sand' is the result. I hope everyone enjoys it," Hastings said.

The producer added that the team and the university were instrumental in making the film become a reality.

"[The players] are just great. They have so much poise and grace, and they're tremendous athletes, and they really cooperated during the movie. The administration was terrific," he said.

Hastings told KSBY the filmmakers are looking to potentially make a docu-series tracking the beach volleyball team's 2026 season.

Last season, the mustangs finished with a 31-8 record, a run to the final four, and a final ranking of fourth in the country.