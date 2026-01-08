Cal Poly beach volleyball to premiere at local movie theater

From the sand to the big screen! Grab the popcorn Cal Poly beach volleyball is coming to a movie theater near you.



On Monday, January 12 the documentary “Kicking Up Sand” will premiere at the Fremont Theater in downtown San Luis Obispo.

The documentary, produced by Cal Poly supporter Jon Hastings, is a behind the scenes look at the Mustangs’ 2025 season following them from preseason through the NCAA Championship.

There will be a red carpet at Fremont Theater with players and coaches starting at 5 p.m.

Then at 6:30 p.m. there will be a Q&A session with the coaches and players. That will be followed by the premiere of the documentary at 7 p.m.



You can purchase tickets at the Fremont Theater or on their website: https://www.fremontslo.com/events/kicking-up-sand-cal-poly-beach-volleyball-film-premiere/



Last season, the Mustangs finished with a 31-8 record, a run to the Final Four, and a final ranking of fourth in the country.