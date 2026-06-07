Cal Poly celebrates opening of the new John Madden Football Center

Cal Poly celebrated the opening of the new John Madden Football Center on Saturday.

The university held a public ribbon-cutting ceremony for the $45M facility during the afternoon. The building measures 29,000 square feet.

The building honors the legacy of legendary football coach and broadcaster John Madden. He was also a Cal Poly alumnus.

The facility will provide athletes access to recovery areas and locker rooms. Additionally, it includes nutrition and sports medicine resources.

Several donors and the Madden family helped pay for the project.