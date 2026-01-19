Cal Poly debuts new, allergen-free dining option for students

Cal Poly's Vista Grande Dining complex now includes Balance Cafe, an entirely allergen-free option for students on campus.

The newest option addresses the growing need of students with allergies or other dietary restrictions, while providing delicious and fresh meals.

"Our goal... is to be able to offer [students] a similar experience to all first-year students," shares Cal Poly Campus Dining's registered dietitian Kaitlin Gibbons. "Cafe Balance allows them to know they're getting a safe meal."

All meals are free from the top nine allergens, including milk, eggs, nuts, wheat and soy. Balance Cafe is also gluten-free, considering the majority of the student population does not eat gluten or has Celiac's disease.

To ensure food safety, the kitchen is entirely self-contained, with separate storage, cookware and dishwasher to prevent cross-contamination.

Gibbons adds that every ingredient undergoes an approval process to ensure that there's no cross-contact. Staff also undergo extensive allergen training to properly handle food.

Cal Poly Dining's executive chef, Darrell Janes, emphasizes that Balance Cafe will offer students an equally rewarding dining experience. "There's a lot of customization," he shares. "Our menu changes very frequently to give students more meal options."

Meals are also based on whole foods with minimal processing, and despite the limitations on ingredients, have lots of variety.

Gibbons adds that frozen and packaged meals are available for students across campus, while the 40 dining options are open to both students and the public.