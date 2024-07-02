Cal Poly employees adjusting to new Mustang Business Park workspace

A handful of Cal Poly departments have made the move over to the new Mustang Business Park near the San Luis Obispo Regional Airport. Now two weeks into the move, they are still adjusting and getting acquainted with the new space.

Departments from the Registrar to Administration and Finance were moved to the Business Park in mid-June.

For employees like Lori Serna and Justin Vastine with the Administration and Finance department, it’s been a smooth transition for the most part.

“[There's] a lot more open concept working environments inside our Mustang Business Park that sometimes doesn't exist on campus," Vastine said. "So there's been a lot more synergy and collaborations between our many units that have moved in so far. “

“There's a lot of good things about being out here," Serna added. "The place is quiet and so they really let us kind of get to know the business park before we ever moved in.”

However, adjusting to the logistical aspect of their jobs is still a work in progress.

“I think we're all learning a little bit more about logistically being off campus and how to collaborate with our teams that are on campus,” Vastine explained.

From a social aspect, it's taking some getting used to not seeing students every day as well.

“Being apart from them is less of a constant reinforcement of what our mission is for what we serve," Serna said. "But I do miss the students and just seeing them on campus every day. “

While one employee who did not want to be interviewed said that no longer being able to take the bus has been a challenge, Serna says that during this new phase, there are opportunities to provide feedback to the university and ask questions about how to make the transition work for everyone.

The move-in was delayed due to “furniture and occupancy configurations in the second-floor open café/lounge space” according to a notice issued to all the Mustang Business Park employees. However, the university said that "with that sign off, the university will continue with the planned staggered move-in."