Cal Poly event examines data center debate, Central Coast impacts

Cal Poly brought together local leaders and industry experts Wednesday to discuss the growing debate over data centers and their potential impact on the Central Coast.

The university’s Real Estate Day featured panels on data center demand, infrastructure needs, financing, site selection and industry trends.

More than 5,200 data centers currently operate in the United States, with more than 2,000 planned, according to the Stanford Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence. The facilities support the internet and artificial intelligence but can require significant amounts of electricity and water.

A recent Gallup Poll found 70% of Americans do not want data centers in their communities.

“Residents think about electricity bills; who pays for grid expansion; water use; land consumption; construction activity; generator emissions; noise; and the character of the surrounding area,” said Hamed Ghoddusi, director of Cal Poly’s Real Estate Initiative.

Ghoddusi said he does not expect data centers in San Luis Obispo County but said northern Santa Barbara County could be more receptive because of resource availability, historical energy facilities and its proximity to Vandenberg Space Force Base.

Speakers included San Luis Obispo County District 3 Supervisor Dawn Ortiz-Legg, San Luis Obispo Assistant City Manager Scott Collins, Cal Poly faculty and representatives from the technology, real estate and construction industries.