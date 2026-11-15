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Cal Poly fellowship fills shoeboxes for kids in need around the world

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Cal Poly students with Asian American Christian Fellowship teamed up with Samaritan's Purse, a Christian organization, to pack hundreds of shoeboxes for children in need.

It was all part of an annual project called Operation Christmas Child. The boxes contain things such as toys, activities, hygiene products, and school supplies.

Jenny Tu, a volunteer, shared why she came out to help for the event on Saturday: "Not only are we packing them with fun stuff, but we're also packing them with necessities as well. So, yeah, it's. I think it's just really a good it's a great way to be able to share the joy that we've had around this time of year."

According to organizers, the shoeboxes will reach children across 130 countries.

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