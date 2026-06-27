Cal Poly Hall of Famer dies at 82

Cal Poly Athletics Hall of Famer Steve Simmons, a legendary coach and an influential figure in U.S. track and field, has passed away at the age of 82.

Cal Poly officials say he was known as the "Godfather of Track and Field" for his lasting impact on the sport, Simmons served as Cal Poly's men's track and field coach from 1971 to 1975.

During his tenure, he coached 12 national champions, including four NCAA Division I title winners, while producing 45 All-Americans, three Olympians, and numerous NCAA record holders.

Under his leadership, the Mustangs finished NCAA Division II runner-up in 1971 and placed third nationally in both 1974 and 1975.

A 2003 inductee into the Cal Poly Athletics Hall of Fame, Simmons also coached at Oregon State before dedicating decades to USA Track & Field.

He served as Team Leader for the 1992 U.S. Olympic Track and Field Team and held leadership roles with multiple Olympic and World Championship teams, while mentoring generations of athletes and coaches.

Simmons is survived by his wife of 58 years, Donna, daughter Catherine, son Peter, and his grandchildren.

Cal Poly officials tell KSBY his legacy will be remembered not only through championships and records but through the countless lives he influenced in track and field.