Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunitySan Luis Obispo

Actions

Cal Poly instructor arrested on suspicion of contacting minor for sex

Kevin Coulombe background.jpg
San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office
Kevin Coulombe
Kevin Coulombe background.jpg
Posted
and last updated

On Friday night, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's detectives announced a Cal Poly instructor was arrested Tuesday on multiple charges related to the sexual exploitation of children following an investigation.

Kevin Coulombe, 38, of San Luis Obispo, faces charges including contacting a minor with the intent to have sex and arranging a meeting with a minor for sexual purposes.

Sheriff's detectives served search warrants at Coulombe's residence, his vehicle, and at Cal Poly, where he currently works as an instructor.

The search warrants were executed as part of an ongoing investigation into the sexual exploitation of children.

Coulombe previously worked as a teacher at San Luis Obispo High School and Menlo-Atherton High School in Atherton before his employment at Cal Poly, according to investigators.

Anyone with additional information related to this investigation is encouraged to contact the Sheriff's Detective Division at 805-781-4500.

KSBY reached out to Cal Poly for comment.

Cal Poly officials say that Cal Poly is taking steps to ensure the safety of the campus community and they are working with the sheriff's office as their investigation proceeds.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg

More News In Your Community