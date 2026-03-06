Cal Poly instructor pleads not guilty to charges of contacting minor for sex

A Cal Poly instructor charged with trying to contact a minor for sexual purposes has pleaded not guilty.

Kevin Richard Coulombe entered the plea Wednesday in a San Luis Obispo County courtroom. Court records show he was ordered to not have any contact with minors unless an adult is present. Jail logs show he has been out of custody since not long after his Feb. 17 arrest.

The 38-year-old is charged with communicating with a detective pretending to be a 14-year-old girl while knowing/believing she was a minor with the intent to commit an offense and arranging to meet a minor for lewd purposes.

The complaint filed against Coulombe states he "did unlawfully and motivated by an unusual and abnormal sexual interest in children, arrange a meeting with a detective pretending to be a 14 year old girl, a minor and a person defendant believed to be a minor, for the purpose of exposing the genitals and pubic and rectal area of the detective pretending to be a 14 year old girl and defendant and to engage in lewd and lascivious behavior."

Coulombe was arrested following an investigation and the serving of search warrants at his home, vehicle and Cal Poly, where he was working as an instructor.

He previously worked as a teacher at San Luis Obispo High School and Menlo-Atherton High School in Atherton before his employment at Cal Poly, according to investigators.

Following Coulombe's arrest, Cal Poly officials said the university was taking steps to ensure the safety of the campus community and was working with the sheriff's office as their investigation proceeds.

Coulombe is due back in court for a pre-preliminary hearing on April 7.

