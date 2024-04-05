Cal Poly introduces community to new men's basketball head coach Mike DeGeorge

Cal Poly held a press conference Thursday to introduce the new men's basketball head coach, Mike DeGeorge, to the community.

Cal Poly President Jeffery Armstrong opened with a statement that many hope sticks: "We’re in it to win, and we’re in it for the long haul."

With no Division I experience as a coach but plenty of success turning around programs at different collegiate levels, DeGeorge became the fifth head coach since the school went to Division I in 1995.

“I do love the building process, so I'm not going to back down from challenges," DeGeorge said. "I'm excited about the building process and being able to build a program and help try to create a really positive environment here for men's basketball.”

There will be plenty of challenges from recruiting and competing — two things the program has fallen short of in the past with last year's team only winning four games the whole season.

“There's been a lot of turnover. There's been a lot of inconsistency as far as the style which is replicated to win,” said Mike Wozniak, former Cal Poly men's basketball standout and current broadcaster.

But Wozniak went on to explain that he is confident that this team can win.

Athletic Director Don Oberhelman reiterated that he’s confident the team will find success.

“I'm very confident because our community is going to demand it. Our university is going to demand that,” he said.

While the last four coaches have left the university with losing records, DeGeorge has won considerably everywhere he’s been, most recently finding success with Colorado-Mesa University a Division II school where he spent six seasons. In that time, he went to the NCAA Division II Tournament five times, won two tournament titles, and earned conference Coach of the Year twice.

“Because I've been to places that weren't strong and we had to build them up, you really just have this attitude of we just got to keep figuring it out,” DeGeorge said.

For the handful of players that are coming back, like former Cabrillo High School standout, Hayden Jory, they’re taking everything in stride.

“It's been an adjustment for sure, but I think guys are excited and I think it's going to be a good move for us and hopefully help turn the program in the right direction,” he said.

DeGeorge's playstyle made his team with Colorado Mesa a top contender in the country. In his final season, his team led the nation in effective field goal percentage, was third in three-point shots made per game with 11.4, and was 16th in scoring with over 86 points per game.

“I think the community is going to love it," Cal Poly alum Mike Chellsen said. "It's going to be a very exciting brand of basketball and I just can't wait.”

DeGeorge has a chance to set his own path and change the narrative of Cal Poly men’s basketball to the community. Despite their record last year, they had the fourth-highest attendance in the conference, meaning people are hungry to see the team succeed.