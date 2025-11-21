Cal Poly introduces medical vending machines

If you've ever wished the pharmacy could fit inside a vending machine, Cal Poly just made it happen.

Students and staff now have 24-hour access to over-the-counter medications at four new medical vending machines located across campus.

They're in places students already visit, like residence hall mailrooms, the University Union, and the library.

University officials say the vending machines fill a gap for students who can't always make it to the health center or off-campus pharmacies.

The new vending machines accept debit and credit cards, and remain open even when other health services are closed.

