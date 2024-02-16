Cal Poly Logging Team returns from Sierra-Cascade Logging Conference

The Cal Poly Logging Team is back home after a weekend-long exposition to the 75th Annual Forest Products & Construction Equipment Expo.

The expo is part of the Sierra-Cascade Logging Conference and team members say it gave them valuable insight into the job field.

“As someone who's looking for jobs in that industry, especially when you're younger and you don't have anything figured out yet, it's cool to like talk to companies, see what they have to show, and just like get some kind of insight on the industry,” said senior Logging Team member Teo Dogan.

Professional timber sports athletes were there as well, providing hands-on learning to the Cal Poly students.

“That was like a very formative experience for me in terms of learning the techniques and everything that goes into all of the competitions,” said senior Eden Eliahou.

For upperclassmen Tio and Eden, the exposition provided extra opportunities for them to not only learn themselves but to be able to pass on to the younger students coming through the program.

“We're all working really hard on the team to maintain our equipment and teach on all of the events that we do to continue the legacy of the Cal Poly logging team.”

Their next competition is their biggest of the year — the AWFC Conclave, taking place March 11-16 at Cal Poly Humboldt.