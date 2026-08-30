Cal Poly Mustangs defeat Idaho Vandals in season opener; record attendance reported

The Cal Poly Mustangs faced off against the University of Idaho Vandals in their first football game of the season Friday night.

With kickoff just after 7 p.m., the Mustangs ran the ball to Idaho’s 38-yard line during the first play. Within a few minutes, the Mustangs had their first touchdown and field goal, making the score 7- 0.

Mustangs were up 21 to 10 by halftime. During halftime, Cal Poly retired the number 74 for former player and NFL coach John Madden.

Cal Poly reported record attendance of over 11,000 fans for the game. The final score was 38 to 34 with Cal Poly Mustangs taking home the win.