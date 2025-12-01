Cal Poly mustangs win second straight Big West volleyball title

For the second year in a row, the Cal Poly Mustangs are Big West Volleyball Champions, this time capturing the postseason tournament and earning an automatic spot in the NCAA Tournament. The second-seeded Mustangs upset top-seeded UC Davis with a dominant 3-1 victory, thanks to standout team performances.

Tournament MVP Chloe Leluge led Cal Poly, committing just one error on 57 attacks for a .561 hitting percentage and tallying a team-best 33 kills throughout the tournament.

With a 25-7 overall record and a 14-4 finish in Big West play, Cal Poly celebrates its first automatic NCAA bid since 2019, its seventh conference title in the Division I era, and a place in its 17th NCAA Tournament appearance.