Cal Poly offers up-close look at new modular dorm project

Community members got an up-close look at Cal Poly's new modular dorm project during a construction site tour hosted by the university on Tuesday.

Crews are reportedly using a stacking method that university officials have said reduces the workforce needed on campus and allows the building to be completed in half the time normal construction would take.

WATCH: Cal Poly's 10-year modular housing development begins stacking

Cal Poly's 10-year modular housing development begins stacking

Tour attendees had the chance to learn more about the innovative project.

"I get invited to do talks all around the nation, so everyone is looking at us to see how we do this," Project Delivery Director Troy Stahlecker said, "This is the future of construction, and we're taking the first steps in that, it's really exciting."

School officials say the tour comes ahead of an Insight Studio Trip to Tracy, California, next Friday with the San Luis Obispo Chamber of Commerce.