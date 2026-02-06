Cal Poly Partners unveils brand-new Technology Park space on campus

Cal Poly is celebrating the addition of a brand new space on campus this week.

Cal Poly Partners hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday morning for the new addition on the Technology Park building.

According to the organization, Technology Park has been on campus for more than a decade.

This new addition includes more than 16,000-square-feet of office spaces and site upgrades.

University officials say the new facility is designed to enhance collaboration between faculty, students, staff, and other partners, all while advancing Cal Poly's "Learn by Doing" initiative.

"The main intent of the Tech Park is to bring together academia [and] industry entrepreneurs to work on, you know, real world problems and provide our students the ability to get that experience while they're here on campus," Jim Dunning, the associate executive director for Real Estate Development & Services at Cal Poly Partners, said. "This is a phase two. We hope to have phase three and four in in the future."

With the completion of this phase of the project, crews will now reportedly be working to expand Technology Park into a 120,000-square-foot campus focused on innovation and workforce development.