Cal Poly parts ways with head football coach Paul Wulff

Cal Poly is making a change in its football program, announcing that head coach Paul Wulff will not be returning next season. Wulff wrapped up his third year as head coach in 2025, after previously serving as Cal Poly’s offensive line coach and associate head coach for three years. The university says a national search for a new head football coach will start immediately.
