Cal Poly prepares for 33rd annual Open House

Cal Poly will host its 33rd annual Open House from Thursday, April 9, through Saturday, April 11, welcoming the local community and an expected 7,000 prospective students and supporters.

The three-day event showcases the campus and its Learn by Doing ethos.

Festivities begin April 9 with Campus Preview Night at the Downtown SLO Farmers’ Market, where Cal Poly clubs and organizations will take over an entire block of Chorro Street.

April 10 features Admitted Students Discovery Day, offering college sessions, a resource fair, and other activities for prospective students.

On April 11, the community is invited to the Poly Royal Celebration. The day includes a campus showcase of 300 clubs and a parade themed “Green Roots, Golden Futures: Celebrating 125 Years of Cal Poly,” marking the university’s quasquicentennial.

The weekend also features the Poly Royal Rodeo and various athletic and alumni events.

“The Open House tradition actually stretches back more than a century to 1904, when visitors were invited to campus to tour new buildings, watch ag shows and eat barbecue,” Dale Stoker said.

Stoker is the director of Cal Poly’s New Student and Transition Programs.

“While the event has evolved over the decades to showcase the university to future Mustangs, the community remains invited to be a part of the celebration and experience all that Cal Poly has to offer,” Stoker said.