Cal Poly preparing for a big weekend with multiple events, thousands of visitors

It’s arguably the busiest time of the year for Cal Poly this coming weekend with the Poly Royal Rodeo, Open House and C.O.E. Challenge Beach Volleyball Tournament all going on simultaneously.

Open House brings in prospective undergraduate students and transfers and shows them all that Cal Poly has to offer.

“Walking into it [last year], I was like, my gosh, what did I just walk into? But I absolutely fell in love with Open House weekend,” said Olivia Hays, graduate student and Program Coordinator of New Student Transitions Programs.

But it's not the only draw to the university this weekend. Now in its fifth year, the Center of Effort Beach Volleyball Challenge at the Swanson Beach Volleyball Complex brings in six of the top ten programs in the country to compete with Cal Poly, which is ranked sixth in the country.

“I like to think of it as we're trying to sell Cal Poly, too," said Cal Poly Beach Volleyball Head Coach Todd Rogers.

For Open House, the Director of New Student Transition Programs, Dale Stoker, explained that last year they had about 6,000 people attend out of 9,000 RSVPs. This year, they are currently at 8,300 RSVPs and every hour that number is growing.

“Working with our campus partners and having our dedicated students is really what makes this the key to the success,” Stoker said.

Both the Open House and beach volleyball programs are prepping for rain just as hotels are prepping for the influx of families coming into San Luis Obispo this weekend.

“This is a huge week for city hotels and even surrounding communities for overflow,” said Clint Pearce, Madonna Inn Properties.

In a statement to KSBY, the Wayfarer San Luis Obispo General Manager Golda Mae Escalante added, "This influx of visitors has significantly boosted occupancy at The Wayfarer San Luis Obispo and brought vibrant energy to our signature collegiate-inspired restaurant, Schoolyard. With bookings nearing full capacity throughout the week, our dedicated team is geared up and eager to provide the warmest welcome and the finest service to all our guests, and to welcome them to San Luis Obispo!"

On Saturday alone, Open House will have 200 clubs and organizations set up in the recreation center for prospective students and families while the Mustangs Beach Volleyball program takes on No. 1 ranked UCLA.

“Other than NCAA's, [C.O.E.] is the gem in our crown that we want to perform at the highest level because it's such a cool ambiance," Rogers concluded.

Here's what's happening:

