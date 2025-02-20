Former Cal Poly RA sentenced for on-campus assault, burglary

The former Cal Poly resident advisor (RA) who was charged with burglary and assault last September was sentenced to 7 years and 4 months in state prison on Wednesday.

San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow says the sentencing comes after 26-year-old Alexis Alejandro pleaded guilty to assault with intent to commit a sex offense and first degree residential burglary.

He is also ordered to register as a sex offender for life.

As part of his guilty plea, Alejandro reportedly admitted to three aggravating factors, including that the victim was particularly vulnerable, that the manner in which the crimes were committed indicated planning, and that he exploited a position of trust or confidence to commit the crimes.

The assault occurred in a dormitory on the Cal Poly campus in the early morning hours of Sept. 7, 2024. According to authorities, a female student awoke to find Alejandro inside her darkened dorm room without her permission. When she screamed, the then-RA placed his hand on her face in an apparent attempt to keep her quiet.

Alejandro fled and was not immediately identified. However, the Cal Poly University Police Department later established that Alejandro had accessed the victim’s dorm room using a master key accessible to Cal Poly RAs.

Dow says the survivor provided a written victim impact statement that was read at sentencing.

In it, she wrote that she had "recovered from the bruises that were caused by the physical struggle with [Alejandro], but there are still things [she] struggles with every day."

