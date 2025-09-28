Cal Poly Racing Team displays made from scratch cars at the San Luis Obispo Porsche Dealership

Saturday morning the Cal Poly Racing Team headed to the Porche dealership in San Luis Obispo for the "Coffee and Cars" event.

The group has over 125 members, and they brought a Rally Car and a Formula 1 Car to display at the event... both built from scratch

“Our formula car, 90% of the vehicle is manufactured by us. So, we're really kind of a living embodiment of the learn by doing philosophy. Every year we redesign a new vehicle. So, by doing that, we're literally living the engineering process. and being able to show that off is really cool.” said Ria Mehta, the Cal Poly Racing Team President.

At the event, local Porche enthusiasts and the team brought their cars to display and enjoy refreshments.

“The cars and coffee events are awesome. They bring a lot of community together. so, there's a whole new group of people that we're touching into to show them what a couple of racing is about.” said John O'Donnell, the Cal Poly Racing Formula Team Lead.

For more information about the Cal Poly Racing Team, you can visit their website.