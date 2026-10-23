Cal Poly reveals new NVIDIA powered AI Factory system for student research

Cal Poly San Luis Obispo unveiled its new NVIDIA-powered AI factory system on campus during the school’s AI Day on October 22.

Rather than a physical building, the new $3 million AI factory is a system that gives students and faculty access to powerful computing resources capable of handling advanced AI projects that are too large or complex for standard computers.

The new system is powered by an NVIDIA DGX BasePOD system, enabling students to research and process enormous amounts of information.

The idea behind the new system is to break down cost barriers to ambitious AI projects while allowing students to learn new technology as it is developed.

According to Cal Poly, housing the system on campus gives the university greater control over how data is being used and how the technology is developed.

Alongside the introduction of the new system, Cal Poly’s AI Day featured speaker Charlie Wuischpard, NVIDIA’s vice president of Americas Enterprise Sales.