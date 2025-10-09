Cal Poly San Luis Obispo's half of Rose Parade float heads to Pomona

Cal Poly San Luis Obispo is teaming up with Cal Poly Pomona to create a float for the 2026 Rose Parade in Pasadena.

Local students on Thursday packed their half of the float onto a tractor-trailer.

The piece is now making its way to Cal Poly Pomona's campus, where the sections will be combined and take shape over the next 12 weeks.

The name of the float is "Jungle Jumpstart." Students say it showcases the dynamics between nature and technology.

Cal Poly Universities Jungle Jumpstart

"The Cal Poly rose float is completely built and run by students," said Aubrey Goings, the president of the San Luis Obispo campus rose float. "We do everything from creating merchandise, choosing the designs, creating the story, building the float, decorating the float, and driving the float. It's something that we're really proud of doing and engaging our community with."

Cal Poly San Luis Obispo and Pomona have been collaborating since 1948 to make the only student-built float in the Pasadena classic.

The 2026 parade marks the 77th appearance by the universities.