Cal Poly, Santa Maria Valley districts launch paid teacher residency program

Cal Poly and three Santa Maria Valley school districts are accepting applications for a new paid teacher residency program aimed at preparing aspiring educators for local classrooms.

The Pathways to Teaching Residency Program is a partnership with Santa Maria-Bonita, Orcutt Union and Guadalupe Union school districts. The first cohort begins in January 2027, with applications due Nov. 1 through Cal State Apply.

The 18-month program allows participants to earn a multiple subject teaching credential with an added authorization in areas including science, mathematics, history, physical education, visual and performing arts and bilingual education.

Participants will take evening courses in Santa Maria while gaining hands-on experience at participating schools. Applicants must hold a bachelor's degree.

“By offering our Cal Poly credential courses in the evening in Santa Maria and a stipend to offset costs of tuition, we are hoping to open the door to a career in teaching to more of our local community members,” said Briana Ronan, Cal Poly Residency Program faculty lead.

Candidates must complete the online interest survey and Residency Supplemental Application by Nov. 1. Admission interviews will take place in December.

Additional information on the program is posted to the SMBSD website.