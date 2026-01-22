Cal Poly seeks 2027 Rose Parade float designs after historic win

Cal Poly Rose Float is calling for design submissions for next year's 138th Rose Parade following their historic Sweepstakes Award win on New Year's Day.

The student-led team is accepting unlimited entries from people for their 2027 float design.

A leadership team of about 60 students from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo and Cal Poly Pomona will review them and select the winner.

Submissions are due by 5 p.m. Thursday, February 5.

Cal Poly's Rose Float stands as the only student-built entry in the Rose Parade and one of few constructed by community volunteers rather than commercial builders.

The universities have participated for 78 consecutive years.

This year's float, "Jungle Jumpstart," depicted jungle animals working together to restore a 40-foot robot and earned the parade's top honor.

The Sweepstakes Award marked a first for the schools and only the seventh time since 1924 that a self-built entry received the distinction.

The winning design will serve as the foundation for the 2027 float, which will travel the parade route before 700,000 people attending the parade and tens of millions of television viewers worldwide.

The 2027 theme is "Welcome," announced this month by Pasadena Tournament of Roses Association President Terry Madigan.

The theme celebrates belonging and the warmth of family, friendship and community.

The winning designer will receive either $500 or two tickets to the 2027 Rose Parade in Pasadena.

Submissions must be emailed to Rosefloat@cpp.edu with "2027 Concept" in the subject line.

Designs can be color or black and white, no larger than 11 by 17 inches, and must include the applicant's name, phone number and email in the body of the message.