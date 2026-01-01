Cal Poly students battle rain as 2026 Rose Parade Float nears debut

Cal Poly students are putting the finishing touches on their “Welcome to the Jungle” float ahead of the 137th annual Rose Parade in Pasadena, but with rain in the forecast, they are making some last-minute changes.

The float, created through a year-long collaboration between Cal Poly San Luis Obispo and Cal Poly Pomona, will face an unusual challenge this year: rain is forecast in Pasadena on both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. The last time it rained on this parade was in 2006.

Cal Poly SLO Team President Aubrey Goings says the team is ready with creative weather-proofing measures.

"Little ponchos for all of our animals on the float to help keep them pretty before the judges come and before it goes down the parade route. Just trying to do our best to support the float throughout the rain," Goings explained.

The float’s jungle landscape includes features made from coffee grounds, something Goings admits could be tricky in the rain.

"The thing we’re worried about is making coffee on the road, so we’re keeping it covered with thin plastic wherever possible," she said.

With judging scheduled for Wednesday night and the parade kicking off Thursday morning, both Goings and Operations Chair Lorenzo Cano are working under tight deadlines.

"During Deco Week, when we open it up to the public, there’s hundreds of parents and family volunteers. That’s another level of dealing with people," Cano said, noting how “The Magic in Teamwork” parade theme hits home for the Cal Poly crews.

The float’s creation is the result of months of cross-campus coordination between universities more than 200 miles apart.

"Spending most of our winter break here is one of those sacrifices you make to collaborate with the other campus," Cano said.

The 2026 Cal Poly float will feature more than 21,000 flowers and stand 53 feet long, 25 feet high, and 18 feet wide.

Parade-goers and viewers at home will have no trouble spotting it along Colorado Boulevard.

Watch the 2026 Rose Parade: The parade airs live at 8 a.m. on Thursday, January 1, and you can watch it live on KSBY.