Cal Poly thrower Rory Devaney earns 1st Team All-American honors after NCAA Championships

It’s hammer time! Cal Poly has another All-American after a great showing at the 2025 NCAA Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon on Wednesday.

Hammer thrower local San Luis Obispo native Rory Devaney took the national stage and delivered a lifetime best of 243 feet, 4 inches securing First-Team All-American Honors.

The junior was one of three qualifiers from Cal Poly at the Outdoor Championships. He becomes the first Cal Poly athlete since 2011 to earn First-Team All-American honors in a field event and the highest finisher in a field event on the men’s side since 2007.

Fellow hammer thrower Travis Martin also competed finishing 10th overall earning him a 2nd-Team All-American.

Meanwhile Redshirt Junior Aidan McCarthy heads into the men’s 800-meter final. The two-time All-American takes the start line Friday with it airing live on ESPN 2 at 6:14 p.m.