Cal Poly to conduct $1 million study on Central Coast healthcare workforce

Cal Poly has secured $1 million in funding to evaluate long-term solutions for addressing healthcare workforce shortages on the Central Coast.

Chair of the Assembly Budget Subcommittee No. 1 on Health Dawn Addis announced the funding for the university's 2026-27 budget.

The study will analyze the current physician shortages and barriers to recruiting in an effort to address future workforce needs.

“One of the most urgent needs across California is healthcare – and that starts with the ability to see a doctor,” said Dawn Addis. “Through numerous committee hearings, I have fought to secure funding that invests in increasing the physician workforce on the Central Coast, and I am proud that we are delivering for California, especially at a time when H.R. 1 is rolling back healthcare in ways we have not seen before.”

In addition to evaluating the shortage of healthcare workers on the Central Coast, the study will also examine the possibility of creating a medical school campus on the Central Coast.

“Central California is fortunate to have exceptional healthcare providers, but the shortage of medical professionals remains a significant challenge for our region,” said Cal Poly President Jeffrey D. Armstrong. “Access to healthcare is critical to attracting and retaining talented individuals, supporting economic development, and ensuring vibrant communities.”