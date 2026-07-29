Cal Poly unveils Kristin's Grove, a new memorial honoring Kristin Smart

Cal Poly and the family of Kristin Smart have announced the creation of Kristin's Grove, a new memorial space designed to honor Smart's life, legacy and enduring spirit.

Located near Dexter Lawn, the grove is envisioned as more than a place of remembrance.

Cal Poly officials say it will serve as a welcoming gathering space where students can reflect, connect with one another and find moments of peace on campus.

The project was developed through a close partnership between Cal Poly and the Smart family, with students from the university's College of Architecture and Environmental Design helping design the sanctuary at the family's request.

"Our deepest thanks go to Dr. Armstrong and his team," the Smart family said in a statement. "By acknowledging the past and actively building a safer campus for the future, they have demonstrated the kind of compassionate leadership that truly honors Kristin's life and dreams."

Construction is expected to wrap up by the end of summer, with the grove opening to the public before Cal Poly's fall semester begins in mid-August. An official dedication ceremony is planned for later this year.

"Cal Poly has been honored to work closely with Kristin's family to ensure that this new installation will give our campus community members and visitors a place to gather and reflect on Kristin's joyous spirit and where her life can positively impact others for generations to come," said Cal Poly President Jeffrey D. Armstrong.