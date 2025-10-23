Cal Poly unveils mural, 'Grounds for Growth,' at newly reopened library

Cal Poly unveiled a new mural Thursday at the university's recently renovated Robert E. Kennedy Library, which reopened last month after a two-year closure.

The creation is titled "Grounds for Growth." Cal Poly leadership says it captures the university's "Learn by Doing" philosophy, as well as the library's role as a central hub for discourse, research, support, and learning.

Mural co-artist Joshua Lawyer explained the concept behind the design.

"It's like, okay, we're going to have a central figure. They're going to be influenced by all these flowers from different areas, and those flowers represent students from different areas. And kind of like this idea of like scent being like something that you can rub off on people and using that as like ideas," Lawyer said.

The mural may be viewed during the library's public hours, Monday through Friday, and was reportedly made possible through the generosity of a donor.

