Cal Poly wins Big West Dennis Farrell Commissioner's Cup for first time

It was a great day to be a Mustang — After five Big West conference titles, Cal Poly celebrated its first-ever Dennis Farrell Commissioner's Cup after a historic year across all sports.

Cal Poly set a record for points in the 24 years the cup has been awarded with 149.4 thanks to not only their five Big West titles but their one second-place finish and seven third-place finishes.

“You all had a tremendous impact on the points total, on the success of Cal Poly athletics and the things that aspire to win this championship,” Big West Commissioner Dan Butterly explained.

In addition to their athletic and academic successes, Cal Poly Athletics was in the top half of attendance across all sports garnering tremendous community support. The Mustangs Men's Soccer team had the highest attendance in the Big West.

“It's clear Cal Poly loves having Division I athletics as part of our community," Athletic Director Don Oberhelman said. "There are hundreds, if not thousands of people on this campus that do something almost every day to support our intercollegiate athletics program.”

The Men and Women's Cross Country teams and Track and Field teams won the Big West along with the Women's Tennis team.

The end of the year awards banquet ‘Night of the Mustang’ takes place Wednesday, June 5 to close out the athletic year.