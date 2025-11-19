Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunitySan Luis Obispo

Actions

Cal Poly's annual poinsettia sale will be held in December

cal poly poinsettia sale
Cal Poly
cal poly poinsettia sale
Posted

Cal Poly’s annual poinsettia sale, with thousands of plants in holiday colors, will be held on Saturday, Dec. 6, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Poly Plant Shop.

Cal Poly representatives say this year’s plants will feature three varieties: red, white and red and white variegated featuring rosy, pink-red bracts with white centers.

You can get a small plant with a 4-inch pot or a poinsettia in 6-inch pots.

Prices range from $8 to $12.

In addition to poinsettias the sale will also feature student-made flower arrangements, wreaths and holiday gifts.

Cal Poly products such as barbecue sauces, jams, honey and chocolate will also be for sale.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg

More News In Your Community