Cal Poly's mustang mascot retires after 12 years

After 12 years of bringing school spirit to Cal Poly, Chase, the university’s beloved Mustang mascot, is retiring. A special celebration was held during a football game at Spanos Stadium on Saturday, November 22, to honor his years of service.

Chase, originally named Moonstar, came to Cal Poly in 2013 thanks to a donation from alumni Robert and Michelle Baggett. He was renamed in honor of Margaret Chase, Cal Poly’s only female president.

Irini Pateras, manager of the Cal Poly Equine Center, said, “It takes an amazing animal like Chase to do what they do. So, these students are actually in the Mustang enterprise. They get to help with that and see it every day. But I think majority is the disposition of the horse already.”

Chase will spend his retirement at the Oppenheimer Family Equine Center on campus. Cal Poly plans to introduce a new Mustang mascot during the 2026 season.