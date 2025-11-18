Cal Poly's mustang mascot to retire after welcoming football fans for 12 seasons

After welcoming Cal Poly football fans for more than a decade, the university's beloved mustang will take to the field one final time this weekend.

Chase is retiring following the Saturday, Nov. 22, 2 p.m. home game against Eastern Washington.

Cal Poly alumnus Robin Baggett and his wife, Michelle, donated the horse, who at the time was named Moonstar, to the university in 2013.

According to the Cal Poly, the gift was meant to “boost Mustang pride and school spirit across campus.”

Moonstar was then renamed Chase, in honor of the university's only female president, Margaret Chase.

The mustang made his debut on the field in 2014 and has galloped across the football field at the start of home games for the past 12 seasons.

Chase won’t be leaving campus. He’ll spend retirement at the Oppenheimer Family Equine Center while still getting a chance to interact with students.

Cal Poly plans to introduce a new Mustang mascot during the 2026 football season.