Cal Poly's Rose Parade float wins top honors!

Cal Poly's float in the Rose Parade on New Year's Day took away top honors!

They received the Sweepstake Award for the “most beautiful entry” at the 137th Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena.

Students from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo and Cal Poly Pomona put together a "Jungle Jumpstart" themed float with a robot being repaired by a monkey, frog, lemur, jaguar and some tropical birds to go with the parade's theme "The Magic of Teamwork."

KSBY spoke with Cal Poly's SLO team president before the parade who said many coffee grounds made up some of the float's landscape.

Their float fleatured more than 21,000 flowers standing at 53 feet long.