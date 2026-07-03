California Highway Patrol recruiting for new officers on Central Coast

Along the Central Coast, there is a need for officers at the California Highway Patrol, a job that starts in the six-figure salary range.

“We’re looking for officers that can come work here at the Central Coast area that are dedicated and motivated,” said CHP Officer Chance Chapman.

Officer Chapman says “safety and service” are the CHP’s main goals.

“Here on the Central Coast, we find ourselves really helping people out with all the traffic we get up and down the 101 freeway, all the tourism that comes in, so helping people out that need it and also enforcing traffic safety laws is a big part of that helping people out.”

The competition to become a CHP officer is tough. July 29 is the deadline for applicants to get their paperwork in to be considered for the job that pays $122,500 to start. If you have an associate's degree, the salary is higher, and with a bachelor’s degree, it goes up even more.

“Our physical standard minimums for the test is 19 pushups in one minute, 25 sit-ups in one minute, you can do a mile and a half run in 15 minutes or less, and a 300-meter sprint in 27 seconds or less,” Chapman explained.

Pass those requirements and the academy in late August, and you might find yourself doing anything from patrolling highways to helping the aviation team and enforcing commercial codes on semis to being an auto technician, an equestrian patrol officer, or helping with motorcades when VIPs are in town.

“Some things we do, a lot of people don’t realize, is provide escorts for people who come from out of the area, and we provide governor’s protection. On top of that, we also do protection for major league soccer teams, let’s say they’re coming for the World Cup!” Chapman said.

Applicants must be between 20 and 35 years old - no older. As for the fitness requirement, they even offer free pre-testing weekly workout classes.

To learn more about careers with the California Highway Patrol, and to apply, click here.