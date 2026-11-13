California Men's Colony inmate found guilty of threatening correctional officer

A California Men's Colony inmate has been found guilty of making felony criminal threats against a correctional officer.

San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow announced on Friday, November 13 that a jury convicted 40-year-old Mark Randall Fawcett following a 60 day trial.

According to prosecutors, Fawcett threatened to get a gun, go to the officer's home and shoot him while the officer was working at the prison back in November 2025.

The officer testified that he feared for his safety and the safety of his family, particularly because the threat extended beyond prison walls.

“Our correctional officers do some of the hardest and most dangerous work in public service, and they deserve to go home to their families safe at the end of every shift,” said District Attorney Dan Dow.

Jurors returned their verdict on Thursday, November 12. Authorities confirm that Fawcett has a criminal history including a prior felony criminal threats conviction from 2018 in Merced County.

Fawcett is currently serving a 12-year prison sentence for those previous crimes, including stalking and making threats.

He now faces up to 11 additional years in state prison under California's Three Strikes law.