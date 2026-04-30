Caltrans honors fallen workers at annual San Luis Obispo memorial

Caltrans held its annual Fallen Workers Memorial in San Luis Obispo on Wednesday, honoring employees who lost their lives on the job.

The event aims to ensure those men and women are not forgotten and that their families and friends receive continued support.

The occasion also serves as re-commitment to safety, reminding drivers to slow down in road work zones.

"They will never be forgotten, and we do this event every year as a reminder, as opportunity to express support to that family, but more importantly, to encourage everyone - Caltrans, the traveling public - to always have safety front and center," said Tony Harris, Caltrans Chief Deputy Director.

Since 1921, 195 Caltrans employees have been killed on the job, according to the agency.

One of the biggest hazards faced by highway workers are inattentive and distracted drivers.