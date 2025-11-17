Caltrans partners with local agencies to respond during storms

The recent storm has brought down trees and caused roadway flooding across the Central Coast, keeping local agencies busy.

Caltrans spokesperson Kevin Drabinski said partnering with other agencies like the California Highway Patrol is vital.

“The preparations with public agencies allows us to have protocols for rising responses to the level of the storm, and the response needed," Drabinski said. "With this storm, we haven't yet had to engage very strongly with the counties with their emergency services.”

Drabinski said during severe storms, there is a specific protocol that ensures all agencies involved, including at the county level, understand their roles and priorities.

Even before the rain hits, Drabinski said Caltrans works to get ahead of any major issue. Crews spend time clearing debris from hillsides to prevent mudslides and fixing culverts to avoid flooding.

He said when driving during a storm, make sure to have your headlights on and be aware of any workers out on local roads.