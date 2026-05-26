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Car fire reported along Cuesta Grade

Cal Fire
KSBY
Cal Fire
Posted
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Fire crews were responding to reports of a car fire on the Cuesta Grade Tuesday afternoon.

The fire was reported at around 1:25 p.m. on the northbound side of the highway just north of the summit.

Initial reports into the California Highway Patrol were that one person had gotten out of the vehicle, but the flames had spread to vegetation.

As of 1:40 p.m., one northbound lane was reportedly closed and traffic backing up in the area.

Caltrans backup .jpg
Traffic backing up along the Cuesta Grade Tuesday due to a car fire

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

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