Car wash hosts ‘angel tree’ for senior holiday gifts

One local car wash is making sure seniors aren't forgotten this holiday season.

Sunset North Car Wash is partnering with the Salvation Army to launch an Angel Tree program for seniors in need.

Community members are invited to select an Angel Tree card at any of the three locations, purchase the items, and return them by December 20.

Sunset North Car Wash owners say the goal of the project is to spread joy to seniors who could be spending the holidays alone.

"This is, I believe, a great way to kind of bring that up and to make sure that, you know, you find your local senior, your neighbor, your friend, and just make sure that any special way that you can make their holiday brighter," said Stacey Palomar, Sunset North Car Wash General Manager.

If you'd like to donate, you can visit any of the three Sunset North Car Wash locations in Paso Robles, San Luis Obispo, or Arroyo Grande.